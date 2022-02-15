Rail services to end early as Scotland prepares for Storm Dudley

Train services in Scotland will end at 4pm on Wednesday as the country braces itself ahead of being hit by the first of two storms.

ScotRail announced on Tuesday its services would end early on Wednesday due to Storm Dudley, the forecast for which has led to the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for the north of England and the central belt and south of Scotland.

Gusts could rise as high as 90 miles per hour in coastal areas, with the amber warning due to come into force at 4pm tomorrow and expire at midnight, when it will be downgraded to a yellow warning until 6am on Thursday.

Storm Dudley will be immediately followed by Storm Eunice later this week.

Services running in the far north, Kyle of Lochalsh, and Aberdeen-Inverness lines will continue to run as usual because the areas are outside the boundaries of the weather warning.

“Scotland is bracing itself for Storm Dudley tomorrow,” the rail operator said on Twitter.

“The welfare of our customers and staff is most important, so for safety reasons most ScotRail train services will shut down from 1600 on Wednesday.”

The RNLI warned adverse weather conditions could make seas “treacherous”, urging people to take extra care in coastal areas.

“The expected storms could make our seas treacherous, increasing the risk for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland,” RNLI national water safety partner, Samantha Hughes, said.

“In a normal year, around 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water.

“So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risk or entering the water.

“In particular, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you, and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you or someone else is in trouble.”

Meanwhile, the Woodland Trust Scotland urged people to stay away from wooded areas during the high winds.

“Please do not enter woodland when winds are high and be cautious when entering woodland after a storm,” said spokesman, George Anderson.

He added: “Even fully toppled trees are best avoided when newly felled as they are often not completely settled and still have the potential to move or tip.

“We know a felled tree can be fascinating, especially to children, but it is not safe to clamber about on or under them.

“Woodland Trust Scotland manages 60 sites across the country and, in the aftermath of any storm, public safety is our first concern.

“Where paths are blocked, we will have them cleared as quickly as possible but, in the meantime, we call on the public to heed all path diversions and safety notices on sites.”