More than 100,000 pupils due to receive exam results across Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 100,000 pupils across Scotland are due to receive their grades on Tuesday morning, after the first full exam diet since the pandemic.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will contact students with their results, putting an end to an anxious wait.

This year, more than two million exam papers have been marked by nearly 6,000 experienced teachers and lecturers.

In the first formal round of National Qualifications exams since 2019, up to 138,000 certificates will be issued, including for a range of vocational courses.

Hundreds of schools will receive results (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

About 128,000 people in roughly 500 schools, colleges and training providers will be receiving results on Tuesday.

While exams returned at the end of the last school year, a number of modifications were in place to reflect the ongoing impact of coronavirus.

Topics were removed from some exams and courses were changed in order to ease teacher workload.

A more generous approach to grading has been adopted this year compared to pre-pandemic and there will be a free appeals service.

Data on course attainment, including breakdowns by areas of deprivation, is also expected to be published on Tuesday.

At the weekend, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said this year’s exams would not be a “return to normality”.

She said: “Continued disruption as a result of Covid-19 meant there had to be a different approach to exams.

“That approach, which was informed by views from across the education system as well as learners themselves, had one clear aim – to deliver a fair set of results for our young people, while maintaining the integrity of qualifications.”

She added: “Due to their efforts, learners can be confident that the results they receive on Tuesday fairly demonstrate their skills, knowledge and understanding.

“They can also know that their qualifications will be valued wherever they go next, whether education, training or the workforce.”