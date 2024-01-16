More than 120 schools closed in northern Scotland due to wintry weather

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 120 schools in Scotland are closed and people travelling face disruption amid wintry conditions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the whole of Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday, and for such weather in western and northern areas on Thursday.

Police have urged people travelling to plan ahead and “consider if your journey is really necessary”.

National Rail has warned the wintry weather could affect train journeys all week, while ScotRail said services on the Highland Mainline on Tuesday are delayed by around 30 minutes.

A “cold plunge of Arctic air” has moved south across the whole country over the past few days, making it 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year, the Met Office said.

There are 22 school closures in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday while almost all others in the area either opened late, faced transport issues or are partially closed.

In the Highlands, 75 schools are closed and others are partially closed or had delayed openings. Twenty-six schools in Shetland are closed.

Stein Connelly, head of transport resilience (operations) at Transport Scotland, said: “We’re working closely with our colleagues at the Met Office and transport operators to understand the impact of snow and ice across Scotland. We’re well prepared, and have well established plans in place which are now in effect.

“This cold snap is already causing difficult driving conditions in the current warning areas, with further severe impacts anticipated on Tuesday as part of the existing warnings.

“It’s important that anyone that has to travel during the warning period plans their journey in advance and allows extra time.

“Police Scotland’s official travel advice is likely to change at short notice, so it’s important people check the news and follow social media accounts for the latest advice.

“If you have to travel, please drive to the conditions. Consider what kit you might need to keep in your car in the event of those difficult conditions.

“There may also be disruption on other modes of transport, so please check with your transport operator before setting off if you’re planning to travel by rail, ferry or air.”

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said Tuesday could see a “persistent band of snow” over three to six hours across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

He said: “In the early hours of the morning we’re looking at temperatures getting down to minus 12 in a few spots, Tuesday night possibly down to minus 15C.

“So certainly a very cold spell into Wednesday.”

Northern and eastern parts of Scotland saw the “bulk of the snow” on Monday, with 15cm on the ground at Aberdeen Airport by the evening.

Police have warned people travelling to heed advice.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during this latest spell of severe weather or if it can be delayed until conditions improve.

“If you absolutely have to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey.

“Please don’t drive through road closures, the decision to close roads is not taken lightly and is done for public safety.”