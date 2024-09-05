Police investigating murder of Notting Hill Carnival chef release witness images

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Police investigating the murder of a chef during Notting Hill Carnival have released images of witnesses they want to speak to.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a head injury outside the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at about 11.22pm on August 26, the Metropolitan Police said.

He died from his injuries four days later.

Sweden-born Mr Imnetu had been visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lives and works as a chef, the Met said.

He left The Arts Club, a members-only club in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm, wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Mr Imnetu is said to have later bought a white baseball cap before arriving alone at the Dr Power restaurant, which was busy with people attending the carnival, at about 10.30pm.

The Arts Club Dubai website says Mr Imnetu has worked under celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing and Alain Ducasse.

Omar Wilson, 31, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month charged with causing Mr Imnetu grievous bodily harm with intent.

The Met said it would review the charge following Mr Imnetu’s death.

On Thursday, Scotland Yard released images of 16 people it believes may have information about the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation has progressed at pace and a man has been charged in connection with the attack.

“However we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between 13:00hrs when we know he left The Arts Club in Dover Street, W1, and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant, in Queensway at 22:30hrs.

“We have images of a number of people who were in or near the Dr Power restaurant at the time of the attack. Are you one of the people pictured or do you recognise anyone? Did you hear or see something either before or after the attack that may help with the investigation?

“I would like to stress that none of those pictured have done anything wrong.

“Perhaps they were enjoying post-carnival celebrations and may not live in the area but they could hold information that is important to the investigation and I urge them to contact us.”

A mother who was with her three-year-old daughter and other family and friends also died after being stabbed at the carnival.

Cher Maximen, 32, was stabbed in the groin in broad daylight after she tried to intervene in a fight.

The organisers of Notting Hill Carnival said they were “shocked” following the two deaths.

Their statement added: “We stand together against all violence and condemn these acts, which are against all carnival values.”