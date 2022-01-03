Daily Covid cases in Scotland reach record high at more than 20,000

Test positivity stood at 34.9% in Monday’s daily figures from the Scottish Government.

Laura Paterson
Monday 03 January 2022 14:28
Daily positive cases have reached a new high (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Daily coronavirus cases in Scotland have reached a record new high at 20,217, the latest figures show.

The figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday show 65,860 new tests for Covid-19 reported results and 34.9% were positive.

Monday’s figures include a note advising of delays in between tests being taken and results being reported, but saying Public Health Scotland is monitoring the situation.

There were 1,031 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19 and of these 38 were in intensive care.

A total of 4,383,212 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,017,051 have received their second dose, and 2,992,583 have received a third dose or booster.

The daily data for January 1 and January 2 was also published on Monday.

A total of 17,065 new cases were reported on January 1 and 14,080 were reported for January 2.

