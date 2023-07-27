Drink-drive fatalities hit 12-year high

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fatalities from drink-drive crashes on Britain’s roads have reached a 12-year high, new figures show.

The Department for Transport said an estimated 260 people were killed in collisions involving a driver over the alcohol limit in 2021.

That is up from 220 during the previous 12 months, and is the highest annual total since 2009, when there were 380 fatalities.

This should be a wake-up call Simon Williams, RAC

A further 1,610 people were seriously injured in drink-drive crashes in 2021.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “These figures are extremely worrying and demonstrate that the battle against drink-driving is far from over.

“This should be a wake-up call to both the Government and police forces about the need for effective enforcement, including increased roadside breathalysing.

“Our message to drivers is simple yet stark: drink-driving ruins lives.”

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

Nowhere else in Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.