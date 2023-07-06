Scottish Government independence spending to be investigated by UK officials

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Scottish Government is set to be investigated by UK officials over concerns it has been spending public money on matters not within its remit, Parliament has heard.

Officials in the Treasury and the Office of the Advocate General of Scotland will look into money spent working on Scottish independence which, as a matter of constitution, is a reserved matter.

Scottish Labour peer Lord Foulkes of Cumnock, who has been campaigning on the issue, said he had been assured by the Advocate General for Scotland, Lord Stewart of Dirleton, that “ultra-vires” expenditure would be looked into.

He told the House of Lords: “The Advocate General for Scotland has agreed, at my request, to instruct his officials to investigate ultra-vires expenditure by the Scottish Government.”

He then asked Treasury minister Baroness Penn to “give her assurance that her officials in the Treasury will work co-operatively” with the Advocate General’s officials.

Lady Penn responded: “I can give him that assurance.”

This comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf created a minister for independence role for Jamie Hepburn, and civil servants delivered the latest independence prospectus, despite the Supreme Court confirming last year that the constitution is a reserved matter.