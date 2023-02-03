Publish Isla Bryson case review in full, Scottish Government urged

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Scottish Government has been urged to publish the urgent review into the Isla Bryson case in full.

Bryson was last week convicted of raping two women while she was a man called Adam Graham and was initially housed in segregation in Cornton Vale prison near Stirling – the only all-female jail in Scotland – before being moved to the male estate.

The case caused public outcry, leading Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown to order an urgent case review.

The review is due to be completed on Friday, but it is understood it is unlikely any action will be taken immediately.

Scottish Conservative community safety spokesman Russell Findlay called for the review to be published immediately and in full “as soon as it is completed”.

He added: “The public have a right to know why and how a double rapist was ever allowed to set foot in a women’s prison.

“Nicola Sturgeon and Keith Brown can’t sit on this report and hope the controversy goes away.

“The SNP can’t delay this report for days or weeks until their political spin machine works out how to fix this mess.

“In the interests of full transparency – and lessons being learned – the Justice Secretary must publish this vital report immediately.”