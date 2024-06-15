Kate Forbes pledges SNP will protect Scottish salmon industry

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has pledged the SNP will protect Scottish food industries like salmon producers.

On Saturday, she will say that SNP MPs at Westminster will defend the interests of Scotland’s food and drink sector from the impact of Brexit.

She will visit DFDS Logistics in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, which is the largest haulage company for the Scottish salmon and seafood industry.

Earlier this week trade body Salmon Scotland published its own manifesto ahead of the General Election, calling for an improvement in the UK’s relationship with the EU and less red tape for supply chains in the UK and on the continent.

Scottish salmon exports were worth £581 million last year.

Ahead of her visit, Ms Forbes said: “Our world-famous food and drink exports are the backbone of Scotland’s economy, supporting thousands of jobs, bolstering our tourism sector and leading the way in UK exports – no thanks to the trade nightmare that is Brexit.

“Since the moment we left the European Union, from workforce shortages to dodgy international trade deals, Brexit has spelled nothing but disaster for food and drink industries across Scotland, who have paid a hard price for a Brexit we didn’t vote for.

“Neither Labour nor the Tories are prepared or willing to reverse the damage that Brexit has unleashed on our vital food and drink sector, which is why a vote for the SNP on the 4 July is so important, so we can make sure that our world-leading industries aren’t forgotten by a Westminster Government that ignores Scotland’s interests.”