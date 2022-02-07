Scottish Tories blast Government for failing to introduce Suzanne’s Law

The Scottish Government has been criticised for failing to overhaul parole rules so convicted killers would be kept in prison if they failed to reveal the whereabouts of their victim’s body.

The Scottish Tories have been pushing for what they call Suzanne’s Law to be enforced.

In a parliamentary answer last year, the then Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said there would be a “full rewrite of the Parole Board (Scotland) Rules 2001 this year” which would include the provision.

“As part of that work, we intend to add a specific provision to the rules which will provide for failure to disclose a victim’s body as a matter, amongst others, that the Parole Board may take into account when making a decision to release,” Mr Yousaf said in March last year.

“The decision on whether a person is ready to be released, taking into account all the relevant information and factors in the case, is a matter for the independent Parole Board for Scotland.

“The Parole Board will not release anyone it considers still poses a risk to the public.”

Scottish Tory Justice spokesman, Jamie Greene, accused the Scottish Government of “(stacking) the justice system in favour of criminals”.

“Implementing Suzanne’s Law would go a long way to help grieving families, who have been left in agonising limbo, to get some sense of closure,” he added.

“Yet, despite promises from the SNP, those families have been let down time after time.”

“This SNP Government simply cannot be trusted to deliver for the victims of crime, which is why the Scottish Conservatives have made implementing Suzanne’s Law such a key part of our Victims Law, and finally put victims and their families at the heart of Scotland’s justice system.”

Suzanne’s Law is named after Suzanne Pilley, who was murdered by her colleague, David Gilroy, in 2010.

Gilroy, who was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison, has never revealed the location of Ms Pilley’s body.