Eastwood says ‘great privilege’ to lead SDLP and tips Hanna as successor

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said it has been a “great privilege” to lead the party and tipped fellow MP Claire Hanna as his successor.

Mr Eastwood is set to resign at the party’s conference in October after nine years at the helm of the party he joined as a teenager.

Speaking at a press conference in Londonderry on Thursday, Mr Eastwood said he wants to become a voice for change and developing a new Ireland, describing the post-Brexit environment as a “moment of opportunity”.

You don’t often get to pick your own moment and I’ve been glad that I’ve been able to do that SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

He insisted it had been his decision to resign as SDLP leader.

“This is absolutely my decision. I have taken time to make that decision, I have spoken to others about it,” Mr Eastwood said.

“You don’t often get to pick your own moment and I’ve been glad that I’ve been able to do that.

“You can play different roles in politics.

“I have been a party activist and, first and foremost, I am committed to the principles of the SDLP.

“Almost more importantly to the cause of delivering a new Ireland.

“It just is an awful lot of work over nine years to have to deal with all of the day-to-day issues of running a political party.

“I feel much freer now to be able to do that work, which is the work of this generation, to deliver a new united Ireland for all of our people.”

Mr Eastwood also said that South Belfast MP Claire Hanna was “far and away” the best candidate to replace him as SDLP leader.

“I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that Claire Hanna has what it takes to be the leader of the SDLP,” he said.

“She would be far and away the best option for the members.

“This is my opportunity to be the first to endorse Claire Hanna.

“It is up to Claire but I hope she puts her name forward, and I hope the party endorse her.”

Mr Eastwood became the party’s youngest ever leader in 2015, having taken over from Alasdair McDonnell following a leadership contest that he won by fewer than 40 votes.

The 41-year-old father of two also previously served as the mayor of Londonderry.

While Mr Eastwood led the party as it consolidated its position in Westminster, the SDLP has failed to make progress at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

I want to wish Colum Eastwood and his family well as he steps down as leader of the SDLP Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill

In the last Assembly election in 2022, the party trailed in fifth – leaving it without a sufficient number of seats to be eligible for a place in the Northern Ireland Executive.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Gavin Robinson paid tribute to Mr Eastwood.

Ms O’Neill said: “I want to wish Colum Eastwood and his family well as he steps down as leader of the SDLP.

“We have worked together as leaders for many years now, to restore the political institutions in the north and in protecting the Good Friday Agreement and the all-island economy against efforts to impose the hardest possible Tory Brexit.

“I look forward to working with his successor as leader of the SDLP in a constructive manner for the good of all our people.

“Sinn Fein will continue to work with all parties in the Assembly and Executive to deliver for workers, families and public services.”

He was a strong leader of nationalist Ireland, following in the great tradition of Hume and Mallon Fianna Fail TD Jim O'Callaghan

Mr Robinson said: “I wish him well. He’ll continue to champion Foyle in Westminster and as before, we will work together on mutually benefiting Northern Ireland.”

Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith said on social media: “Really sorry to read that Colum Eastwood is stepping down from the SDLP.

“Whilst many differences on many issues, he is an exceptional communicator and I am certain will remain a key player in the UK and Ireland political fray. Ar aghaidh! [Forward!]”

Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan praised Mr Eastwood as having led the SDLP “with distinction during very challenging times”.

He added: “He was a strong leader of nationalist Ireland, following in the great tradition of Hume and Mallon.

“I wish him well in the future and hope he remains actively involved in politics.”

Mr Eastwood’s decision to step down follows the recent announcement that UUP leader Doug Beattie will also be leaving his post.