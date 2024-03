Let’s go girls: Shania Twain and Dua Lipa announced for Glastonbury 2024

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British singer Dua Lipa, country pop superstar Shania Twain, rock band Coldplay and American singer SZA are among the first major acts announced for Glastonbury 2024.

Canadian singer Twain, known for hits including Man I Feel Like A Woman, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much, will perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset which is being held from June 26 to 30.

The five-time Grammy-award winner has sold more than 100 million records in her career, making her one of the most successful musicians.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis previously revealed she had booked a major female artist for the coveted Sunday afternoon legends’ slot.

Also taking to the Pyramid stage will be US rock band LCD Soundsystem, British rapper Little Simz, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, 80s chart-topper singer Cyndi Lauper and British soul star Olivia Dean.