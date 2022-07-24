Two men arrested over death of man in Sheffield

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Bowshaw Close, Sheffield at about 11pm on Saturday where a man, believed to be in his 50s, had been found with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. His family has been informed.

Two men, aged 34 and 20-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

Police said officers remain on scene in the area carrying out enquiries and urge anyone with information to come forward.

People can call 101 quoting incident 1087 of 23 July 2022. Alternatively, they can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.