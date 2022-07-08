UK stands with Japan after Shinzo Abe dies following shooting – PM

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will be remembered for his “global leadership through unchartered times” following his “incredibly sad” death, Boris Johnson has said.

Mr Abe, 67, was shot from behind during a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday and later died in hospital.

The shooting prompted shock and sadness among British politicians as the news emerged on Friday morning.

Mr Johnson was joined by his predecessor Theresa May in expressing her sorrow at the death of Mr Abe, who called the shooting of her friend “truly heartbreaking”.

Mr Johnson tweeted: “Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe.

“His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.

“The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time.”

Mrs May, who won the backing of Shinzo Abe for her Brexit deal after talks in the UK in January 2019, tweeted: “Truly heartbreaking to hear of the death of my friend Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan — killed in the most appalling of circumstances while campaigning for his political party.”

Mr Abe visited London in January 2019, holding talks with Mrs May as she sought to get the backing of MPs for her Brexit deal.

At that visit, Mr Abe told the prime minister that avoiding a no-deal Brexit was the “wish of the whole world”, as praised the strong ties between the UK and Japan.

Mr Johnson also met with Mr Abe at the G7 in the summer of 2019 and offered of a warm tribute to his “years of service” when Mr Abe stood down in 2020.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi was also among those who paid tribute to the politician, calling his death “heartbreaking”.

“We enter politics to serve and to try and make the world a better place,” he tweeted.

“Shinzo Abe has lost his life in pursuit of that noble aim. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Before his death was confirmed, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “devastated” by the shooting.

She tweeted: “Devastated to hear about the attack on former Prime Minister Abe. We stand with our Japanese friends at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Mr Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world’s safest.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had earlier called it a “dark day”.

He tweeted: “Our hearts are with the family of Shinzo Abe and the Japanese people.

“A truly dark day.”

Former prime minister David Cameron met Mr Abe many times, and the Japanese leader was among those to warn the UK of the dangers of exiting the EU.

Mr Abe used a meeting in Downing Street with David Cameron just weeks before the 2016 referendum vote to press home the value of EU membership to Japanese investors in the UK.