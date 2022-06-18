What the papers say – June 18

The front pages lead on “rampant” inflation, a Beatle’s protest against Russia and reported plans for electronic tags for refugees.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph cover a warning from the Treasury, as 40,000 rail workers prepare to begin a series of one-day strikes in support of a wage increase to keep up with prices. Chief secretary Simon Clarke on Friday said pay demands which seek to match the rate of inflation risk creating a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, pushing prices in the shops even higher.

“Rampant” inflation and soaring energy bills have resulted in school building projects, swimming pools and libraries being flagged for funding cuts, according to The Guardian.

The i weekend features a poll showing two-thirds of voters say the Government is not doing enough to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

FT Weekend reports global stocks suffered one of their worst weeks since the pandemic began, while the paper also splashes on Boris Johnson’s surprise trip to Kyiv.

The Daily Express carries a front-page photograph of the Prime Minister shaking hands with Volodymyr Zelensky, though a business minister’s suggestion that staff work longer hours to help out with current airport chaos is the lead story.

Sir Paul McCartney has removed Beatles song Back in the USSR from his live shows in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports the Daily Mirror.

The Independent, meanwhile, says the Home Office is considering plans to electronically tag refugees who cross the Channel to reach the UK.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Dame Deborah James advises The Sun‘s readers to “just say” they love their dads because “you never know when it might be your last chance”.

The Daily Star reports Platinum Jubilee celebrations have led to a 43% rise in Covid cases.

And the Duke of Cambridge is mourning the “collapse” of his relationship with his brother Harry, unnamed sources tell the Daily Mail.