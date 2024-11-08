Former Sinn Fein press officer jailed for child sex offences

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A former Sinn Fein press officer has been jailed for nine months after pleading guilty to a series of child sex offences.

Michael McMonagle, 43, from Limewood Street in Londonderry, was sentenced at Derry Crown Court to nine months in custody and nine months under statutory supervision.

He made no comment as he arrived at court earlier in the case that plunged Sinn Fein into controversy as it faced questions around safeguarding, and how two other party press officers provided references for McMonagle for a subsequent job with the British Heart Foundation.

Derry Crown Court heard on Friday how McMonagle had communicated with a number of online accounts which were run by police officers posing as children.

McMonagle had originally faced 15 charges, including attempting to incite two children to engage in sexual activity.

The offences relate to various dates between May 2020 and August 2021.

He pleaded guilty to 14 of the 15 offences, and another charge was left on the books.

McMonagle worked for a time as a newspaper journalist in Derry before being employed as a Sinn Fein press officer in the north west.

He was also an adviser for the party at Stormont for a number of years.

In a statement after his first court appearance, Sinn Fein said that as soon as it became aware of his arrest, he was “immediately suspended from employment and party membership”.