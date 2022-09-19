Mourners’ rail journeys disrupted by damaged overhead wires

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Train services at Paddington station are suspended, disrupting the journeys of thousands of mourners attempting to reach London or Windsor for the Queen’s funeral.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires.

The problem is affecting journeys for passengers travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport.

Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are disrupted.

The lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed due to a person being hit by a train.

This is causing GWR trains to be diverted, delaying journeys to the capital.

The issues come during one of the UK’s biggest transport operations as mourners descend on London and Windsor.