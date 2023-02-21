‘Definitely don’t eat that one’ – Kate tries her hand at making pancakes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has joked her children may boycott her pancakes after she branded her attempts at a Shrove Tuesday treat as unfit to eat.

Kate laughed as she struggled to free the batter mix from a frying pan, but successfully tossed it when she joined residents from a nursing home enjoying the annual event.

Before she started, the princess predicted a culinary mishap, telling Anna Wright, head chef at Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough: “I always seem to get my pancakes stuck either in the pan or the ceiling or the floor.”

After pouring the batter into a frying pan, Kate keenly watched it, spatula in hand, asking Ms Wright for advice.

Kate said: “This is where I go wrong, I obviously try and turn them too quickly.”

Conscious of the large number of residents, staff and press silently watching, the princess quipped: “I wish there was, like, music going on.”

Laughing, she added: “Maybe the children won’t want to do pancakes… ‘Mummy we’ve seen you do it – no way’.”

After finally prising the pancake free she held the frying pan with both hands and tossed the batter mix, to applause from the audience, before pointing at her efforts and saying: “Definitely don’t eat that one.”