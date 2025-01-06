Snow, ice and rain to persist across UK with numerous weather warnings in place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Further snow showers, ice and rain will hit commuters across the UK on Monday – with amber and yellow weather warnings all still in place.

More travel disruption is likely due to the adverse conditions, including flooding from heavy rain and thawing snow, the Met Office said, with 40 flood warnings and more than 250 flood alerts issued.

It comes after most of the UK saw heavy snow or icy rain fall over a wintry weekend that had two larger amber weather warnings.

Major airports closed their runways for several hours due to heavy snow, while there were stranded vehicles and collisions which blocked key roads across northern England.

An amber weather warning for snow – which covers parts of Lancashire, Cumbria and the Lake District – is in place until 6am on Monday.

Travel delays, stranded vehicles and power cuts are all likely – while rural communities in the warning area could be cut off with up to an additional 15cm of snow falling during the period, the Met Office said.

A yellow rain warning for southern England from Cornwall across to Kent will last until 9am on Monday, while a separate rain warning covering much of Wales, the West Midlands and parts of Greater Manchester and Yorkshire is in force until 6am.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covering most of northern England and Wales is in place until midday on Monday, while a yellow ice warning covering large parts of Northern Ireland expires at 11am.

The north and west of Scotland are covered by a yellow warning for snow and ice until 11am on Monday, with another for snow and ice in central and eastern parts of the country in place until midday.

A further yellow snow warning covering part of the Scottish Lowlands including Edinburgh is in place until midday.

The Environment Agency had issued 29 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, across southern England and more than 250 flood alerts across the country on Sunday evening.

It said a combination of melting snow and rain could lead to “significant river flooding” in areas of Lancashire and Warwickshire on Monday, and it advised people to stay away from swollen rivers and to not drive through flood water.

Cold air will return and remain across the whole country from Monday onwards after a brief spell of milder conditions in southern areas, the Met Office said.

Deputy chief forecaster Mike Silverstone said: “The low pressure that brought the snow and heavy rain in the south will move out to the east by Monday. This will allow a cold northerly flow to become established again for much of next week.

“This will bring further sleet, snow and hail showers to northern Scotland in particular, but possibly to some other areas, especially near western coasts, with a fair amount of dry and bright weather elsewhere.

“Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the threat of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days.”

Further weather warnings could be issued with the potential for some snow to fall in southern and central England and Wales around the middle of the week, Mr Silverstone said.