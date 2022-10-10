SNP members back call to increase threshold for people to pay tax in Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A resolution to increase the tax threshold in Scotland has been backed by members of the SNP.

Delegates at the party’s conference in Aberdeen voted in favour of a motion stating the tax system “should be fair to all, and that no-one should pay until they can afford to, and all who can afford to should pay a fair share”.

The motion, brought forward by the SNP’s Dingwall and District Branch, stated that the “burden of the cost of living crisis is falling most heavily on those least able to bear it”.

“It is right that those least able to cope receive support,” it went on.

Who dares to say that those who pay no tax don't make a contribution? Peter Cairns, SNP

It suggested that in order to address this, those earning below the living wage should be lifted out of paying income tax.

The starting point for all tax bands would then rise in line with changes to the living wage to “maintain the fairness of the system”.

Moving the resolution, Peter Cairns said: “The resolution links the living wage – set independently of Government – to the cost of living. As the cost of living rises, so does the tax-free amount.

“Presently, tax thresholds are set by Government without any regard to the cost of living. This changes that.”

He added: “Who dares to say that those who pay no tax don’t make a contribution? Parents, carers, thousands of part-time workers – they make a huge contribution to society.

“Look around this hall. Look around this conference. The amount of people here who are helping, aiding and caring for others. Who dare say they make no contribution just because they don’t pay a lot of tax?”