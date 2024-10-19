Former Stirling Council boss appointed interim SNP chief executive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The former boss of Stirling Council has been appointed as the SNP’s interim chief executive after the resignation of Murray Foote.

Carol Beattie was appointed interim chief executive by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) on Saturday.

Mr Foote announced plans to step down on Friday after just over a year in the job, saying he would be unable to “make the necessary personal commitment” to lead the SNP through the ongoing “process of internal reorganisation and renewal” ahead of the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.

The former Daily Record editor – who served as the party’s head of communications before resigning in a row over membership figures – is expected to continue working with the SNP to help the transition to its next permanent chief executive.

Ms Beattie, who described her appointment as a “huge honour”, was Stirling Council chief executive from 2019 until her resignation in May this year.

She said: “I look forward to meeting the team at the earliest opportunity and working with colleagues whose efforts have delivered the success of the SNP to date.

“I intend to waste no time in getting on with the important job of strengthening the party’s headquarters functions and supporting the party as a formidable national organisation.”

SNP depute leader Keith Brown welcomed Ms Beattie, saying: “She brings considerable experience to the role and her appointment will continue the work, under John Swinney’s leadership, to ensure a professional, modern, dynamic election-winning organisation.

“The SNP remains the dominant political force in Scotland – and Carol Beattie’s appointment will ensure we remain equipped for the tasks ahead.”

Ms Beattie will be tasked with stewarding a party which faced a crippling defeat in July’s general election, going from 48 seats won in 2019 to just nine MPs.

In his speech to the annual party conference – the first since becoming First Minister earlier this year – Mr Swinney told delegates he would seek to turn the SNP into “the most professional, modern, dynamic election-winning organisation”.

Party sources at the time claimed this included a revamp of internal processes, such as canvassing software.