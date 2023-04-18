SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested in party finance probe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances.

Police Scotland said the 71-year-old has been taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The arrest of Mr Beattie, who also serves as an MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, is the second in relation to the investigation into how more than £600,000 in donations to the party earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.

Police said the 71-year-old was arrested “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

The force said a report will be submitted to the Crown Office.

Earlier this month, former party chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested and questioned for more than 11 hours before being released without charge “pending further investigation”.

Mr Murrell is the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.