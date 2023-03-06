Kate Forbes: I know challenge of returning to work after maternity leave

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has shared her experience of returning to work after maternity leave in the hope of inspiring other women.

Ms Forbes, who is still on maternity leave from her role as Finance Secretary, gave birth to her daughter Naomi in August 2022.

However, she put herself in the running to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and first minister despite the challenges.

Ms Forbes visited the Halo project in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, to meet female entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Speaking ahead of international women’s day, Ms Forbes said she was keen to encourage women into the workplace – but she said the issue of childcare, which is often a significant barrier in enabling women to return to work – was “particularly acute” as she hits the campaign trail following the birth of her daughter.

She told the PA news agency: “I live outside of the central belt – it’s about four hours one way to get to Glasgow or Edinburgh and I’ve got a very young baby, and I think a lot of mums will be very sympathetic about how difficult it is to go back to work having had a child – never mind including those distances.”

Before the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch announced her intention to stand for the top job, questions had been asked about whether it would be the right time for Ms Forbes to enter the leadership race.

There were comments when it was first mooted that I might stand that it wouldn’t be possible for me with such a young family Kate Forbes

She added: “I am firmly of the view that it needs to be possible (for women to return to work).

“There were comments when it was first mooted that I might stand that it wouldn’t be possible for me with such a young family.

“And yet, it needs to be possible. And if I can do it, then I hope that’s pioneering and supports other women who might want to go back into work, into challenging jobs, with a very young family.”

Her SNP colleagues Angus Robertson and John Swinney both ruled themselves out of the leadership race due to family commitments.

She also told PA that finding the right balance was “hugely challenging”, adding: “I’m speaking to you this morning having not slept terribly much at all last night, because of a seven-month-old baby that screamed constantly all night.

“So I’m not saying that it isn’t really difficult. And ultimately, it’s about the support network that you have around you, which is why for families and for mothers who might not have that support network we need to do more as a government to provide support to them.

“I’m certainly here with the lived experience, the scars and bags under my eyes, when it comes to how difficult it is.”

During her visit to Kilmarnock, Ms Forbes met with Dr Marie Macklin, founder and executive chair of the Halo project, where she expressed the importance of protecting women’s rights.

She said: “I want my daughter to grow up in a country free of prejudice, harassment and violence targeted at women and girls and so this is as much a mother’s mission as it is a politician’s pledge.”