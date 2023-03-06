Tributes paid to three killed in car crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to the three people killed in a crash that left two others seriously injured.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the accident while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, survived.

All five were in a Volkswagen Tiguan that came off the A48(M) in Cardiff and crashed into trees.

The three women were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl. They had earlier been in Newport and were reported missing to Gwent Police.

The two men, who were from Cardiff, were also reported missing by their families.

Tributes have been paid on social media with family members confirming their loved ones had died.

One relative of Miss Smith wrote: “I will not comment on anyone other than Eve Smith to confirm that she has been confirmed as deceased.

“Thank you for your support and shares and I won’t be answering messages please allow us some time as a family to digest this terrible news x.”

A friend of Miss Ross and Miss Smith wrote: “I don’t really have the words right now.

“Darcy Ross I’m going to miss you little gypsy girl. You were one of a kind, I’m going to miss trying to ‘life coach’ you as you would’ve said. You were a real ray of sunshine especially on my bad days.

“Eve Smith you were truly a beautiful young girl, who’s heart was made of gold just like your sister’s, give her a big hug for me and hold each other tight until the day we all have our turn and reunite.”

A friend of Mr Loughlin posted: “I’m so proud of us all pulling together out there searching for our dear friends last night.

“It’s heart breaking what’s happened to Rafel Jeanne and those two girls. My body is still shaking and I can’t stop being sick the thought of them all there all of that time.

“Many times I have driven past, it just makes me so sad and to how helpless our Shane Loughlin must of felt trapped inside.

“Wish Sophie a speedy recovery and I send all my love and strength to all the families involved.”

The car was discovered shortly after midnight on Monday in the St Mellons area of the capital, South Wales Police said.

Three people were found deceased while two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers believe the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48(M) but it is not clear exactly when that happened.

The road has been closed in both directions, near to the Cardiff Garden Centre, by the police.

Photographs from the scene show large green fencing and tarpaulin has been erected around the crash site, which is among trees.

People have also started arriving to leave floral tributes to those who died.

One wrote: “Fly high. You’re in a better place now. This was a last thing we expected. I know you’re still partying up there. Have one for me LOL.”

Another said: “RIP Darcy.”

And second a tribute left by the same person said: “RIP Eve.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Taylor, 47, from the Rumney area of Cardiff, has been arrested at the scene for prevention of breach of the peace, police said.

It is understood he was arrested after being asked to leave the area.

Speaking before he was arrested, Mr Taylor, a film and TV extra, told the PA news agency: “When I heard the reports, I just couldn’t believe it could be possible that a car could come off and no one know they were there.

“I still don’t understand it.

“It worries me, and I feel for the families because from what I can see from the reports they did have a feeling something was wrong and they were flagging it up. Their instincts were correct.

“I have some fears that perhaps when the reports came they had gone missing people (and) thought, ‘Oh, it’s just a night out’.

“It’s natural they might have disappeared for a bit but the families’ instincts are right.”

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “Three of those who were reported missing have been found deceased, two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and enquiries are ongoing.

“The case has been referred to the IOPC in line with normal procedures.”

An IOPC spokesman said: “We can confirm that Gwent Police have advised us that they are making a referral in connection with this tragic incident and we will carry out an assessment in due course to determine what further action may be required from us.”