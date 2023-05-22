Police ‘de-escalating ongoing disorder’ at crash scene in Cardiff

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have said they are “de-escalating ongoing disorder” at the scene of a “serious” road traffic collision in Cardiff.

At 8.20pm on Monday night, emergency services announced they were at the scene of the crash on Snowden Road in Ely.

The public were warned that the road was closed between Wilson Road and Jackson Road and urged to avoid to area.

South Wales Police tweeted shortly after: “There is now a large number of officers working to manage the collision, but also to de-escalate ongoing disorder at the scene.

“We urge anyone involved to leave the scene immediately and ask local residents to stay away while the matter is brought to a safe conclusion.”

An hour later, police said emergency services remained at the scene and reiterated the importance of people staying away from the area.

The force added: “Please avoid speculation – we will bring you the latest details as soon as we can – all of our updates must be factual.”