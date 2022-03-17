Govia slapped with £23.5m penalty over Southeastern scandal
The rail firm was stripped of the franchise in October last year due to the serious breach of its contract.
Rail firm Govia has been handed a £23.5 million penalty over the Southeastern franchise scandal, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.
The company – a joint venture between Go-Ahead Group (65%) and Keolis (35%) – deliberately concealed more than £25 million of historic taxpayer funding relating to High Speed 1, which should have been returned.
Its operator, London and South Eastern Railway Limited (LSER), ran Southeastern services from 2006 until it was stripped of the franchise in October last year due to the serious breach of its contract.
Control of services on the network – which stretches across south-east England including London, Kent and East Sussex – was handed to the DfT’s Operator of Last Resort.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I took decisive action and did not renew the contract with Southeastern following this appalling breach of trust.
“Our rapid and firm action protected taxpayers and passengers – ensuring much-needed services continued to run.
“LSER’s behaviour was simply unacceptable and this penalty sends a clear message that the Government, and taxpayers, will not stand for it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.