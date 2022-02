Further travel disruption across UK after storm

Travellers are continuing to face disruption across the UK in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

Many train services remain suspended on Saturday and “do not travel” notices are in place for some routes.

South Western Railway expects “significant disruption” across its network throughout the day, and said work was ongoing to clear the lines after more than 40 trees were felled on its routes.

Many Great Western Railway services have been suspended until at least 1pm, while routes on the Greater Anglia and Stansted Express network have also been suspended due to fallen trees.

The roof of a building blown onto the tracks at Banbury, Oxfordshire, during Storm Eunice (PA/ @NetworkRailCML) (PA Media)

Meanwhile, Southeastern said a train, which was not in service, hit a fallen tree just outside Longfield station in Kent.

National Rail said many operators were reporting “major damage” to the railway and obstructions on the line and urged passengers to check before travelling.

It said: “Network Rail have additional engineers out across the network dealing with the continuing problems, and will check all affected lines for damage before reintroducing services as quickly as possible.”

It comes after Storm Eunice caused travel chaos across the UK on Friday, with hundreds of flights cancelled, rail lines blocked and road bridges closed.

Empty lanes on the Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing in Kent, which was closed to all vehicles amid Storm Eunice (PA/ Joe Giddens) (PA Wire)

More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday, while the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge, which link England and Wales across the River Severn, were closed due to high winds.

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge has been re-opened on Saturday, but the M48 Severn Bridge remains closed in both directions.

A spokesman for the Severn crossings said the bridge would not reopen until a detailed inspection had been carried out on Saturday morning.

The Port of Dover was closed “in the interests of customer and staff safety” on Friday, meaning no ferries could operate between Dover and Calais.

It has since re-opened to shipping and some ferry services have resumed, but passengers are advised to check before travelling.

The Queen Elizabeth II bridge, which is part of the Dartford Crossing, was closed on Friday but, as of Saturday morning, has reopened.