SQA and Education Scotland to be replaced with new bodies

The Scottish Qualifications Agency (SQA) and Education Scotland will be replaced with new organisations as part of an overhaul of the education system.

It follows a report by education expert Professor Ken Muir, who put forward several proposals for reforms.

Prof Muir’s report recommended that the SQA’s replacement be called Qualifications Scotland, though the government has not decided on a name yet.

His recommendation, which was accepted by the government, was that the new exams organisation should have a different governance structure with more input from learners and teachers.

However, the Conservatives said the changes were “depressing and hollow”.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced in June last year that the SQA would be scrapped, also saying that Education Scotland would no longer be in charge of school inspections.

On Wednesday, she gave a statement to the Scottish Parliament which was moved forward from its originally scheduled date of Thursday.

This was due to an “administrative error” which meant details were made public earlier than the government intended, she said.

Ms Somerville said operating models for the two new organisations would be drawn up by the end of the year.

The Education Secretary said: “I can confirm that the SQA will be replaced and that the Scottish Government will legislate for the creation of a new non-departmental public body with responsibility for the development and awarding of qualifications.

“Crucially this new body will reflect the culture and values we want to see embedded throughout our education and skills system; one that puts learners at the centre, supports our teachers and practitioners and instils integrity, fairness and accountability throughout our approach to recognising achievements in education.”

Describing the other new education agency, she said: “It will be teacher-facing, visible and valued by the profession it serves.

“I want teachers to feel that this agency is their agency, responding to their needs and, therefore, to the needs of learners.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell addressed the fact that elements of Prof Muir’s report were published online before the statement, dismissing the changes as a “rebranding”.

He said: “Whether you read its contents online or heard about them in this chamber, they’re just as depressing and hollow.

“The SNP have frittered away another opportunity to fix our broken education system.”

Mr Mundell called for the SQA to be wound up earlier than 2024.

In a separate statement at Holyrood, Ms Somerville also addressed widespread criticism of the revision support provided by the SQA earlier this week.

She said the SQA would be publishing more detail on the support available to pupils.

They've called it the Mariana Trench of uselessness Michael Mara

Scottish Labour MSP Michael Mara said many in the education sector had mocked the revision support.He said: “Young people have called this guidance insulting, awful, a joke and patronising.

“Teachers have said ‘I am struggling to believe what I’ve just read’.

“They’ve called it the Mariana Trench of uselessness.”