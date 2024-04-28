Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry returning to UK next month for Invictus Games 10th anniversary

The Duke of Sussex will be at the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 28 April 2024 10:21
The Duke of Sussex will attend the service next Wednesday (PA)
The Duke of Sussex will attend the service next Wednesday (PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke of Sussex is returning to the UK in just over a week to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry will be at the service of thanksgiving at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday May 8.

He is expected to provide a reading at the event, marking a decade since the inaugural Invictus Games London in 2014, founded as a sporting event for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Harry is back in the UK for the first time since his visit to see King after his cancer diagnosis in February, and it is the first major event he has attended in Britain for some time.

It is not known if any other royals will be in attendance at the service, or if the Duchess of Sussex or the couple’s children will be in the UK.

Actor Damian Lewis is set to recite the Invictus poem during the service.

Representatives from across the Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community, will also be in attendance.

