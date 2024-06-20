Just Stop Oil activists ‘spray orange paint over jets at Stansted airport’
The group said two activists entered the private airfield at Stansted airport where Swift’s jet is currently stationed at around 5am on Thursday.
Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over private jets at Stansted airport on the airfield where Taylor Swift’s plane is stationed, the environmental group has said.
Two activists entered the private airfield at Stansted airport at around 5am on Thursday and painted two private jets using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint, members said.
A statement from the group named the pair as Jennifer Kowalski, 28, a former sustainability manager from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, and Cole Macdonald, 22, from Brighton.
In a post on X, Just Stop Oil said: “Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13’s jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030.”
The accompanying video showed one of the activists cutting a hole in the fence before spraying the paint over the jets.