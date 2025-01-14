Sir Stephen Fry remembers ‘deeply talented’ Tony Slattery as ‘sweetest soul’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Stephen Fry has hailed his former co-star Tony Slattery as the “gentlest, sweetest soul” with a “deeply talented wit” following his death aged 65.

Actor and comedian Slattery, known for Channel 4’s comedy improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, died on Tuesday morning following a heart attack, his partner the actor Mark Michael Hutchinson announced.

Alongside his stand-up, Slattery appeared in the 1992 comedy Peter’s Friends alongside Sir Stephen, Dame Emma Thompson and Hugh Laurie, who he met at the University of Cambridge.

Alongside a photo of the stars from their younger days, Sir Stephen wrote on Instagram: “So very sad to have lost the wonderful Tony Slattery, just about the gentlest, sweetest soul I ever knew.

“Not to mention a screamingly funny and deeply talented wit and clown.”

He said it was a “cruel irony that fate should snatch him from us” when Slattery had begun to emerge from his “lifelong battle with so many dark demons”, as he had recently been touring with a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club, in October.

Sir Stephen added: “Lovely, at least, this past year for him to have found to his joyous surprise that he was still remembered and held in great affection.

“Love and condolences to Mark, his staunch, devoted life partner of almost 40 years.”

Comedian and actor Les Dennis remembered Slattery as a “wonderful talent” and a “nice man”.

Phoenix Nights star Ted Robbins said he was “devastated” to hear his “dear friend” had died, adding: “He was hugely talented, immensely kind and we shared so many wonderful times.”

He also sent his “heartfelt thoughts & prayers” to Hutchinson, who he said had “always been there for him”.

Actor James Dreyfus thanked Slattery for making him laugh “long and hard” every time he saw him.

Tributes have also been paid by comedians Richard K Herring and Al Murray, along with radio DJ Mike Read.

Read, who appeared with Slattery on Classic FM quiz show A Question Of Classics alongside late TV host Barry Took, recalled the “fun” they used to have together.

Murray described him as “such a dazzling talent”, while Herring said: “Oh, Tony.”

Tom Walker, best known as the satirical journalist personality Jonathan Pie, called the news “absolutely heartbreaking”, and referred to Slattery as a “genius”.

Born on November 9 1959, Slattery became the president of the improvisation group Cambridge Footlights when he studied at the university, which also featured Sir Stephen, Dame Emma and Laurie amongst its members at the time.

He also appeared in 1992 crime thriller The Crying Game and 1989 black comedy How To Get Ahead In Advertising with Richard E Grant.

His TV appearances included featuring on the comedy panel shows Just A Minute and Have I Got News For You.

Slattery also had prominent roles in the theatre, receiving a 1995 Olivier Award nod for best comedy performance for the Tim Firth play Neville’s Island, which was later made into a film starring Timothy Spall. He also starred in Second World War-set production Privates On Parade, based on the film of the same name, as ace impersonator Captain Terri Dennis.

His West End debut was in the 1930s-style musical Radio Times, and on TV he also played a detective in Tiger Bastable, a gentlemen comedy spoof, and the title character in sitcom Just A Gigolo.

In 2020, Slattery – who regularly spoke openly about his bipolar disorder – revealed he went bankrupt following a battle with substance abuse and mental health issues.

He told the Radio Times that his “fiscal illiteracy and general innumeracy” as well as his “misplaced trust in people” had also contributed to his money problems.

Slattery released the BBC Two Horizon documentary What’s The Matter With Tony Slattery? in the same year, which saw him and Hutchinson visit leading experts on mood disorders and addiction.

He had previously appeared in 2006 BBC Two programme The Secret Life Of The Manic Depressive to speak about his condition.

“I rented a huge warehouse by the River Thames. I just stayed in there on my own, didn’t open the mail or answer the phone for months and months and months”, he said.

“I was just in a pool of despair and mania.”

Slattery also made appearances in the final Carry On film Carry On Columbus, Robin Hood, Red Dwarf, The English Harem, Cold Blood, The Royal and Coronation Street.

He won the first Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe along with Sir Stephen and Dame Emma, was one of the original patrons of Leicester Comedy Festival with Norman Wisdom and Sean Hughes, and had been a rector at the University of Dundee.

Slattery is survived by his partner of more than three decades, Hutchinson.

A statement on behalf of Hutchinson announcing the news said: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”