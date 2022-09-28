Inquiry launched after Stephen Lawrence killer ‘sends selfies from cell’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has been placed in segregation in jail after he reportedly got hold of a mobile phone and sent selfies of himself in his cell to friends outside.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed it is investigating the alleged security breach involving David Norris, warning that prisoners found with phones can expect longer jail terms.

Five men were arrested over the racist murder of 18-year-old Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham, southeast London, on 22 April 1993.

But just two of his killers, Norris and Gary Dobson, were brought to justice. Both were given life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder.

In May, a bid to move Norris to an open prison was blocked by then-justice secretary Dominic Raab amid fears he still posed a risk to the public.

Stephen Lawrence was 18-years-old when he was attacked by a knife-wielding gang (PA Media)

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Norris had been sending pictures of himself in his prison cell to friends on the outside and using the smartphone to call and text friends, log onto Facebook and watch YouTube videos.

The newspaper said Norris had updated his WhatsApp status to indicate his eventual release from prison, claiming he would be “coming home in 2 to liven you all up”.

We do not tolerate illicit phones in jail and prisoners found with them should expect to face longer behind bars Prison Service spokesperson

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We do not tolerate illicit phones in jail and prisoners found with them should expect to face longer behind bars.

“We have invested £125m in tougher prison security measures – including X-ray body scanners that have intercepted over 20,000 attempts to smuggle contraband behind bars in the past two years.”

Norris has been placed in segregation while an investigation is under way and could face further punishment depending on its outcome.

It is understood the Prison Service is conducting cell searches while working to have any social media accounts potentially linked with Norris shut down.