Nearly one in three ambulance patients waiting at least 30 minutes for A&E handover

The numbers are higher than at any point last winter.

Ian Jones
Thursday 01 December 2022 10:31
More than 11,000 patients – 15% of the total – waited over an hour, figures show (Jonathan Brady/PA)
More than 11,000 patients – 15% of the total – waited over an hour, figures show (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Archive)

Nearly one in three patients arriving at hospitals in England by ambulance last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams, new figures show.

More than 11,000 patients – 15% of the total – waited over an hour.

The numbers are higher than at any point last winter, and up on the levels reported for the previous week.

Health chiefs said the NHS is facing a “perfect storm” of rising winter virus cases, limited bed capacity and growing demand for emergency care.

Some 23,999 handover delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospital trusts in the seven days to November 27, according to NHS England.

This was 31% of the 77,054 arrivals by ambulance.

The proportion stood at 23% at the beginning of December 2021, before peaking at 27% at the start of April this year.

NHS trusts in England have a target of 95% of all ambulance handovers to be completed with 30 minutes, with 100% to be completed within 60 minutes.

The latest figures are included in the second weekly snapshot of how hospitals are performing this season – and they already suggest that pressures are getting worse.

The proportion of handovers taking at least half an hour is up week-on-week from 29% to 31%, while handovers taking over an hour is up from 13% to 15%.

Some 11,389 ambulance patients waited more than an hour to be passed to A&E teams, compared with 10,020 the previous week.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “These new figures show the NHS is facing a perfect storm, with winter virus cases rapidly increasing alongside ongoing pressures in emergency care and hugely constrained bed capacity.

“We have already said we expect this to be the NHS’s most challenging winter yet, which is why we started preparing earlier than ever before with extensive plans in place to deal with winter boosting bed capacity, including more than 40 control centres to track and manage demand 24/7, which are now live across England.”

