Around 1,000 properties without power after Storm Barra

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks hopes to reconnect all those affected later on Wednesday.

Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday 08 December 2021 09:48
Storm Barra brought disruption on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Storm Barra brought disruption on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Around 1,000 properties remain without power after Storm Barra swept across the country.

The latest power cuts come just days after the final homes were reconnected following Storm Arwen which had caused “catastrophic damage” to electricity networks mainly in the north east of Scotland affecting 135,000 properties.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings as Storm Barra brought high winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday.

A couple walk their dog through the snow in Leadhills, South Lanarkshire, as Storm Barra hit the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said around 1,000 customers remained without power across the north of Scotland, with 700 of these in the Grampian area, at 8am on Wednesday.

Recommended

It has restored power to more than 8,000 customers following Storm Barra and engineers are working to reconnect the rest.

More rain is forecast in some areas on Wednesday and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 11 flood alerts and three flood warnings.

There has also been some disruption to rail and ferry services in the wake of the storm, while three schools in Aberdeenshire are closed.

SSEN said it hopes to reconnect all affected customers later on Wednesday.

An SSEN Distribution spokesman said: “SSEN engineers have restored power to over 8,000 customers following severe wind gusts and heavy snowfall brought by Storm Barra.

“As of 8am, around 1,000 customers remain without power across the north of Scotland, with 700 of these in the Grampian area.

“Our teams are working hard to restore supplies to our impacted customers as soon as possible this morning and expect to reconnect all customers impacted by Storm Barra later today.

“We are working closely with our local resilience partners to provide support to our priority service register customers and gain access to faults blocked by heavy snow and fallen trees.”

Recommended

On the railways, ScotRail said services between Stranraer, Kilmarnock and Glasgow Central may be cancelled or revised on Wednesday due to the impact of Storm Barra the previous day.

Caledonian MacBrayne said amended timetables will operate on some ferry routes due to disruption the day before.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in