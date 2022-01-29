Around 62,000 homes have been left without power after gale-force winds hit amid warnings another storm is set to batter the UK one day after Storm Malik.

Engineers have restored power to 26,000 customers so far after many suffered power cuts, Northern Powergrid said.

It comes after a 60-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree toppled by gale-force winds in Storm Malik.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Deveron Road in Aberdeen around 10.30am on Saturday 29th January to reports of a sudden death of a 60-year-old woman.”

“There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will now be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Meanwhile, Storm Corrie is expected to bring “very strong winds” to Scotland on Sunday - with gusts reaching up to 80mph, the Met Office has warned.

In some exposed coastal locations, wind speed could reach 90mph in the late afternoon and into Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, inland gusts have the potential to reach up to 70mph, with the strongest winds expected over the northern half of Scotland and north of the Central Belt.

A yellow “severe” weather warning for wind is in force.

The Met’s chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday.

“This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

“With back-to-back storms there could be updates to severe weather warnings,” he added, “so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

It comes as officials raised yellow weather warnings between 4am on Saturday and noon on Monday as Storm Malik sets to strike parts of Scotland, Northern England and Northern Ireland.

Storm Malik, so named by the Danish Meteorological Institute, will bring strong winds across the northern half of the UK through Saturday. Warnings are also in force for this storm.

As Storm Corrie, named as per this year’s list of storm names, clears eastwards on Monday, Brits should expect a blustery the start to the week, with occasional spells of rain - especially in the North West.

Come Tuesday, however, temperatures will grow milder as they climb toward double figures.