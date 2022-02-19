Further travel disruption across UK after storm

Saturday will see continued travel disruption across the UK in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

Many train services remain suspended on Saturday morning and “do not travel” notices are in place for routes including the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern networks.

South Western Railway expects “significant disruption” across its network in the morning, while Great Western Railway services are suspended until at least 10am and others suspended until at least 1pm.

The roof of a building blown onto the tracks at Banbury, Oxfordshire, during Storm Eunice (PA/ @NetworkRailCML) (PA Media)

Greater Anglia and Stansted Express have suspended all services due to multiple trees on the line with trains not running until after 10am.

Meanwhile, Avanti West Coast expects some routes to remain closed until mid-morning with some rail replacement bus services, while LNER has announced “possible disruption” through Saturday morning and Southeastern is cancelling services throughout the morning “at least” due to more trees having fallen onto lines overnight.

Passengers are still being asked to avoid travelling where possible.

It comes after Storm Eunice caused travel chaos across the UK on Friday, with hundreds of flights cancelled, rail lines blocked and road bridges closed.

Empty lanes on the Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing in Kent, which was closed to all vehicles amid Storm Eunice (PA/ Joe Giddens) (PA Wire)

More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday, while the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge, which link England and Wales across the River Severn, were closed due to high winds.

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge has been re-opened on Saturday, but the M48 Severn Bridge remains closed in both directions.

A spokesman for the Severn crossings said the bridge would not reopen until a detailed inspection had been carried out on Saturday morning.

The Port of Dover was closed “in the interests of customer and staff safety” on Friday, meaning no ferries could operate between Dover and Calais.

It has since re-opened to shipping and some ferry services have resumed, but passengers are advised to check before travelling.

The Queen Elizabeth II bridge, which is part of the Dartford Crossing, was closed on Friday but, as of Saturday morning, has re-opened.

Partial closures are in place on several lines on the London Underground and Overground network and passengers are being told to check routes before travelling.