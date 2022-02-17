Storm Eustice is set to batter the UK with 100mph gales less than 48 hours after Storm Dudley left thousands of homes without power.

Forecasters have warned Friday’s storm could be the worst in 30 years, potentially eclipsing the 1990 Burns Day Storm that brought wind speeds of 107mph to Aberporth in Wales.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for most of the UK, including a “danger to life” warning, as fierce winds are likely to cause flying debris and high waves.

An “amber” warning for high winds currently covers most of England, but this may be upgraded to a rare “red” warning, the most severe issued by the forecaster when it is “very likely” dangerous conditions will cause a risk to life, as Storm Eunice approaches.

Snow warnings are also in place for the northeast of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland as Eunice is expected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions.

The storm, which is likely to be even more damaging than Storm Dudley, will also bring stronger winds, with gales expected to reach up to 90mph in the South West and South Wales – and up to 100mph in coastal regions.

It comes after a gust of 101mph was recorded on the mountain top of Aonach Mor, near Fort William, in the Scottish Highlands, on Wednesday night.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind and snow for most of the UK ahead of Storm Eunice on Friday (Met Office)

Northern Powergrid said about 4,000 people were still without power at 9pm on Wednesday after Storm Dudley caused travel chaos and destruction.

National Rail on Thursday said dozens of train companies had been affected in the north of England, the Midlands, Wales and across most of Scotland, including LNER, Transport for Wales and ScotRail as wind and rain caused trees to be uprooted and debris blown on to tracks.

It added that due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Bedford and St Albans, some lines are currently blocked on the East Midlands Railway and Thameslink lines.

A woman pulls down her hat against the wind in Dudley, West Midlands, as the UK awaits the arrival of Storm Dudley (Christopher Furlong/Getty )

ScotRail said passenger services had been withdrawn until about 10am on Thursday, with the exception of a number including between Aberdeen and Inverness, Edinburgh to Dunbar and Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High.

London North East Railway (LNER) has also warned customers with tickets for journeys between York and Leeds and London King’s Cross on Friday to move them to Thursday instead due to expected disruption and damage.

The Environment Agency has warned of the risk of flooding in southern England on Friday.

Flood duty manager Katharine Smith said agency teams were making preparations, erecting barriers and clearing screens where flood debris can build up.

Waves crash against the sea wall at Saltcoats in North Ayrshire as Storm Dudley hits the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)

Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell told The Mirror: “With the wind gusts we are forecasting at the moment, we’ve only seen a handful of storms in the past 30 years that have brought similar gusts.

“It’s got the potential to be up there as quite a notable storm.

“Winds are likely to be 60 to 70mph inland across the south of the UK. It’s quite unusual, we don’t see gusts that high over such a wide area in the south. The Burns Day Storm brought similar gusts.”

The National Police Air Service shared cockpit footage of helicopter pilots in the northwest of England attempting to battle the strong gales as they flew during the storm late on Wednesday.

Social media users also shared images and videos of fallen trees, large waves smashing coastal areas, howling winds and rain sweeping through quiet roads and dark and gloomy skies, with some facing delays on public transport.

One person spoke of seeing a trampoline on a train track, while others posted pictures of unusual cloud formations.

Under this level of warning, people are advised to take action to keep themselves and others safe, avoid travelling where possible and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.

Additional reporting by Press Association