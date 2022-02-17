Public urged to stay at home as Storm Eunice approaches

Residents are being urged to stay home and train services are being cancelled after the Met Office issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice.

The red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.

The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

The warning covers the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales and will be in effect from 7am until 12pm on Friday.

Amber warnings, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across the whole of England from 5am to 9pm on Friday while yellow weather warnings, the next level down, for wind and snow are in force for a large part of Scotland – where blizzards are predicted – and the whole of Northern Ireland.

With the storm looming, London North East Railway has urged customers with Friday tickets to travel on Thursday or Saturday instead or receive a refund due to expected disruption and damage.

East Midlands Railway, Southeastern and Avanti West Coast have also urged people not to travel, with trains being cancelled, delayed and disrupted.

A Network Rail spokesman said disruption is “inevitable” and Welsh services will be suspended for the whole day.

Passengers have been advised that disruption is likely into the weekend as more than 1,000 miles of track in Wales is checked and cleared of debris and fallen trees.

In Cornwall, residents are being urged to take precautions and only travel if absolutely necessary, while people in north Somerset are being encouraged to stay at home.

The Prince of Wales has cancelled a planned visit to Newport and Swansea as a result of the forecast.

A Clarence House spokesperson said: “Following official guidance, the Prince of Wales’s visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday 18 February will not go ahead due to the dangers posed by Storm Eunice.

“In the interests of public safety, these engagements will be postponed with a view to rescheduling at a future date.”