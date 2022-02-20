Storm Franklin is set to hit the UK as the Met Office has officially named the third storm to batter the nation in less than a week.

Most parts of England, Scotland, and Wales will see strong winds and rain from Sunday afternoon until Monday morning.

Northern Ireland – where an amber warning has been issued – is to see the worst of the storm, meteorologists said.

It comes after Storm Eunice caused severe disruption and damage that led to the deaths of four people in the UK and Ireland.

Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said this is the first time the national forecaster has recorded three major storms in such quick succession since the naming system was introduced seven years ago.

York was hit by heavy snow, floods, and damage caused by Storm Eunice (PA)

She said: “This is the first time we have had three named storms within a week, and we started the storm naming system in 2015.

“At the moment we’ve got a really active jet stream, which is why we’re seeing so many storms track right towards the UK.

“We had Dudley on Wednesday, Eunice on Friday and Franklin today.”

Inland areas in Northern Ireland, particularly in the north and northwest, could be hit by winds up to 70 mph – and up to 80 mph on the coast – Met Office said.

The west coast of the Republic of Ireland will also be affected by “near gale force winds” from Sunday night, according to Met Eireann.

The very strong winds will continue into Monday morning before easing by the afternoon, Ireland’s meteorologists have predicted.

Part of a flat roof was blown off and landed on a house in Bitterne, Southampton (PA)

The Met Office warned that the “spell of very strong winds associated with Storm Franklin will bring disruption to parts of Northern Ireland early on Monday.”

Flying debris pose a risk to life or injury, destruction to buildings and cars, and trees being uprooted – it added.

Travel is likely to be disrupted or cancelled, and some bridges and roads are also likely to close, according to the forecasters.

People walk past a fallen tree in London during Storm Eunice (EPA)

Met Office added: “There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”

For most of the rest of the UK, a yellow weather warning will be in place from noon on Sunday until 7am on Monday.

This warning covers the whole of Wales, England – except the northwest of England – and coastal regions of western Scotland.

Debris from rooftops on Kilburn Park Road in north west London (PA)

The Environment Agency has issued 44 flood warnings for the north and west of England.

A total of 117 alerts where “flooding is possible” have been issued for the north-western half of the UK, London and the south coast.

Some 18 flood warnings and seven alerts have also been issued across the Scottish Borders, Ayrshire, Orkney and the Western Isles by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Natural Resources Wales has issued six flood warnings for areas just east of Shrewsbury, and 25 alerts covering much of the country.

Storm Franklin’s arrival would come just days after Storm Eunice caused widespread destruction.

Four people in the British Isles died in Storm Eunice, that inflicted its most damage on Friday.

A record national power cut took place over a 24-hour period on Friday, with around 1.4 million homes affected.

Some 83,000 people were still without power on Sunday morning, according to the Energy Networks Association.