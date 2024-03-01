Ex-Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg charged in connection with incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been charged by police in connection with an incident in the Scottish Borders.

The 31-year-old was arrested at a property in Hawick at about 4.40pm on Sunday February 25.

He was arrested and charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Hogg retired from rugby last year prior to the start of the Rugby World Cup, announcing his desire for a new career following his time in the sport.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Sunday February 25, police were called to an address in Hawick.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”