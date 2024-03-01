Jump to content

Ex-Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg charged in connection with incident

The 31-year-old retired from Rugby Union last year.

Lauren Gilmour
Friday 01 March 2024 16:02
Stuart Hogg was arrested and charged in connection with an incident in Hawick, police have said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been charged by police in connection with an incident in the Scottish Borders.

The 31-year-old was arrested at a property in Hawick at about 4.40pm on Sunday February 25.

He was arrested and charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Hogg retired from rugby last year prior to the start of the Rugby World Cup, announcing his desire for a new career following his time in the sport.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Sunday February 25, police were called to an address in Hawick.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

