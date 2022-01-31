Sue Gray hands Boris Johnson a version of her partygate inquiry

Sue Gray has handed Boris Johnson a version of her inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street the Cabinet Office said.

A carefully-worded statement suggested that the “update” to the Prime Minister from the senior civil servant was not the full report after she was told to pare it back by Scotland Yard.

Mr Johnson had earlier insisted “I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past” when questioned about his reported denials of any wrongdoing to Tory MPs.

Parliamentary sources said they were expecting the Prime Minister to make a statement to the House of Commons some time after 3.30pm on Monday.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister.”