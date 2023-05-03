Sue Gray’s refusal to co-operate with Government probe ‘disappointing’ – No 10

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak thinks it is “obviously disappointing” that partygate investigator Sue Gray chose not to co-operate with a Government process looking into her move to a senior Labour role, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary also denied Labour’s claim that he is pursuing a “vendetta” against the former senior official.

In an update on Ms Gray’s departure from her high-ranking Whitehall position on Tuesday, Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said the Government will “consider next steps” after she “chose not to” speak to the investigation.

It is obviously disappointing that Sue Gray was offered to co-operate and has chosen not to do so PM's press secretary

Mr Sunak’s press secretary told reporters in Westminster on Wednesday: “The Prime Minister is not obviously involved in this process. But it is obviously disappointing that Sue Gray was offered to co-operate and has chosen not to do so.

“I think what is more disappointing is that Keir Starmer is in a position where he could clear up very quickly when contact was made by his office or by him to Sue Gray to uphold the integrity of the Civil Service and ensure that it is transparent and open.”

The Labour leader should outline timelines of his communications with Ms Gray about plans for her to become his chief of staff, she said.

Earlier, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves described the internal inquiry as a “political gimmick” launched by the Government to pursue a “vendetta” against the former mandarin who looked into allegations of parties being held in Downing Street during pandemic lockdowns.

But Mr Sunak’s press secretary said: “No, I don’t think that is the case at all.”

She said the Cabinet Office was looking into the circumstances of Ms Gray’s departure after many MPs “expressed concerns regarding her appointment and contact she possibly could have had with the Labour Party while she was still in a very senior Civil Service role”.