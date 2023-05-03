Sue Gray’s refusal to co-operate with Government probe ‘disappointing’ – No 10

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak thinks it is “obviously disappointing” that partygate investigator Sue Gray chose not to co-operate with a Government process looking into her move to a senior Labour role, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary also denied Labour’s claim that he is pursuing a “vendetta” against the former senior official.

In an update on Ms Gray’s departure from her high-ranking Whitehall position on Tuesday, Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said the Government will “consider next steps” after she “chose not to” speak to the investigation.

It is obviously disappointing that Sue Gray was offered to co-operate and has chosen not to do so PM's press secretary

Mr Sunak’s press secretary told reporters in Westminster on Wednesday: “The Prime Minister is not obviously involved in this process. But it is obviously disappointing that Sue Gray was offered to co-operate and has chosen not to do so.

“I think what is more disappointing is that Keir Starmer is in a position where he could clear up very quickly when contact was made by his office or by him to Sue Gray to uphold the integrity of the Civil Service and ensure that it is transparent and open.”

The Labour leader should outline timelines of his communications with Ms Gray about plans for her to become his chief of staff, she said.

Sir Keir’s spokesman stressed that Labour is “fully supporting” the anti-corruption watchdog’s deliberations on Ms Gray’s job move.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) will recommend a cooling-off period between three months and two years to avoid any conflict of interest.

In his update, Mr Dowden said the Government has submitted a “confidential assessment” to Acoba but stopped short of saying whether Ms Gray was deemed to have broken any rules.

Mr Sunak’s press secretary pointed reporters to the Civil Service management code, citing one section on the rules for “politically restricted” civil servants.

“If Sue Gray co-operated with the process that is ongoing or indeed the Labour Party leader cleared up what exactly their communication was and what she was doing, then we would know whether anything was under question or if everything was done in the proper way,” she said.

Earlier, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves described the internal inquiry as a “political gimmick” launched by the Government to pursue a “vendetta” against the former mandarin who looked into allegations of parties being held in Downing Street during pandemic lockdowns.

The Labour frontbencher told Times Radio: “The issue here is that there are two inquiries going on. There’s the usual one – the Acoba process, which Sue Gray is co-operating with fully – and then there’s the political gimmick one set up by Government ministers to pursue this vendetta they’ve got against Sue Gray.”

Asked about the revenge claim, Mr Sunak’s press secretary said: “No, I don’t think that is the case at all.”

She said the Cabinet Office was looking into the circumstances of Ms Gray’s departure after many MPs “expressed concerns regarding her appointment and contact she possibly could have had with the Labour Party while she was still in a very senior Civil Service role”.

Sir Keir has insisted he was “confident” Ms Gray had not broken any rules.

The Labour leader said he “had no discussions with her while she was investigating Boris Johnson whatsoever, I don’t think anyone is suggesting that’s the case”.

His spokesman on Wednesday declined to say when the Labour leader last spoke to Ms Gray.

He told reporters in Westminster: “The Labour Party is fully supporting the Acoba process, and the Acoba process is that Sue Gray submits her form with the information as requested of her by Acoba in the usual way.”

He also said it was “bizarre that the Government is choosing to spend its time discussing a former civil servant 48 hours before polling day rather than the issues that actually matter to voters”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman declined to comment on reports that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case banned ministers from putting out a fuller statement on Ms Gray’s job move.

Several newspapers reported that Mr Case – who initially backed the release of findings critical of Ms Gray’s departure – blocked the plans amid concerns over publishing a politically charged report into a former official just days before the local elections when the Government is meant to observe “purdah” rules on political impartiality.

“I’m not going to get into speculation along those lines,” the PM’s spokesman told reporters.