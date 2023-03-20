Supreme Court finds analysis of Patrick Quirke’s computer was ‘unlawful’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Supreme Court of Ireland has an allowed an appeal by Patrick Quirke over his murder conviction and declared the seizure of a computer during the investigation as unlawful.

After a 71-day trial at the Central Criminal Court in 2019, Quirke was convicted by a majority verdict of 10-2 of murdering Bobby Ryan in Tipperary between June 3 2011 and April 30 2013.

Mr Ryan’s remains were discovered in a old run-off tank on a farm almost two years after he went missing.

He had entered into a relationship with farm owner Mary Lowry after they met towards the end of 2010.

Quirke, 52, had also previously been in a relationship with Ms Lowry, who owned land he farmed on, which started around January 2008.

Ms Lowry gave evidence that Quirke did not take it well when she ended their affair, and he seemed to be depressed.

Pathologists said Mr Ryan died of blunt force trauma, but the cause was disputed by a witness not called by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A search warrant for Quirke’s home was executed on May 17 2013, and a computer was seized which revealed internet searches that were relied upon by the prosecution.

The validity of the search warrant was challenged on various grounds.

Quirke appealed against the conviction on a number of grounds to the Central Criminal Court in 2019 but the conviction was upheld.

He further appealed to the Supreme Court on two issues of general public importance.

The first was with regard to the DPP calling expert witnesses.

It was alleged the agency failed to call pathology evidence from one expert whose report differed from others on whether Mr Ryan’s injuries could have been the result of a collision with a vehicle.

Delivering judgment at the Supreme Court on Monday, Mr Justice Peter Charleton said the lack of requirement on the defence to call evidence at a criminal trial was not undermined through their calling of contradictory pathology evidence in this instance.

He said, generally, the prosecution should call relevant evidence but may be entitled not to.

A trial remains fair if the defence has notices of the witnesses available and is able to call its own witnesses.

This point of appeal was dismissed.

The second issue related to the warrant to search Quirke’s residence leading to gardai seizing devices which were searched to obtain evidence which was relied on by the prosecution.

Quirke’s lawyers said this was crucial in his conviction.

They said the sworn information leading to the grant of the warrant did not include any reference to electronic devices or computers, and gardai should only have seized personal items of Mr Ryan and “any other relevant evidence found on the premises”.

Mr Justice Charleton said interpreting the word “place” in the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as meaning a computer rather than a physical place was a distortion of the legislation and would result in a misapplication of the court’s function.

The wording of the legislation should be given its plain meaning where possible, he said.

Mr Justice Charleton held that under the wording of the statute, the definition of “place” was specific to physical places and could not be extended or altered to include digital spaces such as computers.

A computer could be seized in the same way as any ordinary item but using it to access digital space would be searching beyond a physical place, he added.

It would be necessary for gardai seeking a warrant to specify that they wanted to examine a computer and why that may yield evidence.

In this instance, no such information was given to the judge and there was insufficient judicial analysis to allow entry into the digital space through the devices.

The intrusion into the digital space was not permitted because it was never authorised by the judge issuing the warrant and therefore was not lawful.

It involved a more significant intrusion into the privacy rights of the accused.

Sufficient judicial analysis could have been obtained through a clear reference to computer devices in the sworn information provided by the issuing judge and a sworn statement indicating why such a digital search might be reasonably needed.

Unanimously concurring with the decisions on both points of appeal were Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, Ms Justice Iseult O’Malley, Ms Justice Marie Baker, Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe and Mr Justice Brian Murray.

The court said further argument will be required regarding the consequences of the ruling.

Chief Justice O’Donnell directed an exchange of submissions on the remaining issues for March 29.