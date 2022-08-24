Nine protesters arrested in Surrey after damaging fuel pumps on M25

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nine people have been arrested after allegedly damaging fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at service stations on the M25 on Wednesday morning.

Images shared online showed protesters with Just Stop Oil banners at the Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations.

Surrey Police said they were “working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations”.

There is currently no petrol available at either station due to the damage, including on both sides of Clacket Lane.

The nine arrests were made on suspicion of criminal damage.

“We appreciate the disruption this is causing and we are working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations,” police said.