Nine protesters arrested in Surrey after damaging fuel pumps on M25
Police said they were ‘working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations’.
Nine people have been arrested after allegedly damaging fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at service stations on the M25 on Wednesday morning.
Images shared online showed protesters with Just Stop Oil banners at the Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations.
Surrey Police said they were “working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations”.
There is currently no petrol available at either station due to the damage, including on both sides of Clacket Lane.
The nine arrests were made on suspicion of criminal damage.
“We appreciate the disruption this is causing and we are working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations,” police said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.