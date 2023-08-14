Girl knew three people officers seek in connection with her death, say police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people sought by detectives investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Woking were known to the victim, police have said.

Surrey Police, have said they believe the trio left the country on Wednesday, a day before the child was discovered at a house in the quiet village of Horsell.

A police spokesman said: “Inquires are ongoing to locate the three identified people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation into the death of a 10-year-old girl in Woking.

“Detectives have confirmed that no other people were present at the address when they attended in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“The three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday afternoon and formal identification of the girl has yet to take place.

Last week, there was a heavy police presence at the semi-detached property on Hammond Road and neighbours told the PA news agency that a Pakistani family with six “very young” children had moved into the house in April.

Surrey police, which did not give any further information about the victim or the three people, said officers are still at the address and that no arrests have yet been made.