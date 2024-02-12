Duke and Duchess of Sussex launch new website

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched a new website.

Harry and Meghan’s previous site, Archewell, now automatically redirects to “Sussex.com”.

A picture of the couple dominates the main web page, overlaid with the text: “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex”.

The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy Sussex website

In the “About” section, the website states: “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy.

“This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organisations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

In pages focusing on each of them, Harry is highlighted as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner”, while Meghan is described as a “feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity” who has been named “one of the most influential women in the world” across a series of rankings.

Archewell had replaced Harry and Meghan’s previous Sussex Royal brand after they quit royal duties.

The name was inspired by their son Archie – combining “arche”, the Greek word meaning source of action, and “well” as “a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep”.

The new website links to the couple’s non-profit organisation the Archewell Foundation and their production company Archewell Productions.

Harry, who lives in California with his wife and their two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – flew to the UK last week to meet with the King following his cancer diagnosis.

He made the visit without Meghan and their children less than 24 hours after the announcement about Charles’ health was made to the nation by Buckingham Palace.

But there was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, after Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing Charles.