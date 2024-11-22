Gatwick airport terminal to reopen after security alert
The building was closed to new passengers for several hours on Friday as Sussex Police deployed its bomb disposal unit.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Gatwick’s south terminal is reopening after a security alert was cleared by police, the airport said.
The building was closed to new passengers for several hours on Friday as Sussex Police deployed its bomb disposal unit because of “the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage”.
The force said it was called to what is the UK’s second busiest airport at 8.20am.
The airport released a statement at 2.44pm which said: “The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police.
“The south terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly.”
It added: “There are some delays and cancellations. Passengers should contact their airline for any updates on flights.”