Gatwick airport terminal to reopen after security alert

The building was closed to new passengers for several hours on Friday as Sussex Police deployed its bomb disposal unit.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 22 November 2024 15:15 GMT
Passengers at Gatwick airport, where flights have been cancelled and delayed after a ‘suspected prohibited item’ was found in luggage (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Passengers at Gatwick airport, where flights have been cancelled and delayed after a ‘suspected prohibited item’ was found in luggage (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Gatwick’s south terminal is reopening after a security alert was cleared by police, the airport said.

The building was closed to new passengers for several hours on Friday as Sussex Police deployed its bomb disposal unit because of “the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage”.

The force said it was called to what is the UK’s second busiest airport at 8.20am.

The airport released a statement at 2.44pm which said: “The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police.

“The south terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly.”

It added: “There are some delays and cancellations. Passengers should contact their airline for any updates on flights.”

