Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sussex murder suspect released on conditional bail

Sussex Police is still appealing for information following the death of a 49-year-old man

Katie Boyden
Tuesday 06 September 2022 14:39
Police officers stand next to a police tent at the scene on at Place de Villerest on the junction of Old Mill Drive and the High Street in Storrington, West Sussex, after a man died. A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder police said. Picture date: Sunday September 4, 2022.
Police officers stand next to a police tent at the scene on at Place de Villerest on the junction of Old Mill Drive and the High Street in Storrington, West Sussex, after a man died. A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder police said. Picture date: Sunday September 4, 2022.
(PA Wire)

A man arrested on suspicion of murder in a West Sussex town has been released on conditional bail.

Sussex Police says it wants to “resolve things as quickly and effectively” as possible after the victim, a 49-year-old man, was found dead on Storrington High Street on Sunday morning.

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that was driving along Old Mill Drive or the High Street between 8.30am and 9.30am.

The force says there will continue to be a heightened police presence in the area as detectives continue their investigation.

A 78-year-old man, said to be known to the victim, who was arrested on Sunday has been released on conditional bail until October 3.

Recommended

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme said: “This is a tragic incident and while we will continue to thoroughly investigate the circumstances, I am keen to resolve things as quickly and effectively for all involved.

Police officers stand next to a police tent at the scene on the junction of Old Mill Drive and the High Street in Storrington, West Sussex, after a man died (Clive Gee/PA)
(PA Wire)

“I would like to ask anyone driving in the vicinity of Old Mill Drive and the High Street on Sunday morning to check their dashcam footage and send us anything which could help the investigation.

“At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the cause of death with a post-mortem expected to take place later this week.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued support of this investigation.”

Sussex Police believes there is no risk to the wider community following the incident.

Anyone with information which could help detectives is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Kingscross, or reported anonymously to charity Crimestoppers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in