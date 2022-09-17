Jump to content

Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin

The vigil comes the day after the Queen’s four children stood in silent contemplation at her coffin.

Catherine Wylie
Saturday 17 September 2022 18:08
The coffin of the Queen in Westminster Hall (Carl Court/PA)
The coffin of the Queen in Westminster Hall (Carl Court/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have joined their cousins in a solemn vigil at their beloved grandmother’s coffin.

Brothers William and Harry – both dressed in uniform – stood guard at the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening as a stream of mourners filed past after queueing for hours.

Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.

Members of the public in the queue near Tower Bridge (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

But royal sources said the King decided his youngest son could wear uniform for the vigil.

Despite being a former Army officer, Harry has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind the Queen’s coffin on Wednesday.

William and Harry were joined in their silent tribute around the coffin by cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn.

On Friday evening, the Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in their own vigil.

They were all dressed in uniform, with an exception made for disgraced Andrew, who is no longer a working royal, to wear his military uniform as a “special mark of respect” for the Queen.

